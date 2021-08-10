Cancel
Simmesport, LA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Simmesport

Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 4 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Simmesport.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Simmesport:


1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Hospice Nurse

🏛️ M&M Healthcare Resource Solution LLC

📍 Lettsworth, LA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - Hospice Nurse Our client is a highly rated and financially stable healthcare organization who is looking for qualified RNs to join their quickly growing team. They are ...

3. Insurance Sales Agent - Alexandria, LA

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Mansura, LA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $78k-$83.5k/Year + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Hogan Transport - Dedicated Regional

📍 Simmesport, LA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! $10,000 Sign-On Bonus - Average $78,000-$83,500 Annually - Excellent Benefits What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get ...

6. CDL-A Regional Company Truck Driver - Home Weekends!

🏛️ Armstrong Transportation

📍 Bunkie, LA

💰 $81,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING REGIONAL COMPANY DRIVERSCall Us Today To Get Started! (844) 331-0048Benefits * $60,000 to $81,000 Annually Guaranteed * $0.45 to $0.50+ CPM * Base pay of $0.45 to $0.48 per mile based on ...

7. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Tunica, LA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...

8. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

