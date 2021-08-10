Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Causey

(CAUSEY, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Causey.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Causey:

Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

Hendrickson Truck Lines

Lingo, NM

$500 daily

Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting

Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

Hendrickson Truck Lines

Lingo, NM

$500 daily

Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of

CDL-A Local Truck Driver

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

Causey, NM

$100,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can

Hiring Flatbed OTR Company Drivers - No Tarping - 106

Blackhawk Transport

Lingo, NM

$78,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Flatbed OTR Company Drivers No Tarping Benefits: * Average $78,000 Annually (Before Bonuses) * Pay Increase After 1 Year * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus * $2,000 Referral Bonus (No Limit on Referrals