Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Richmond require no experience

(Richmond, VA) These companies are hiring Richmond residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Recruiter / Entry Level Sales

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $142,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Recruiter / Entry Level Sales Location: Richmond, Virginia Compensation: $45,000.00 + uncapped commissions paid weekly Why Aerotek? Aerotek is a part of Allegis Group, the #1 Staffing ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Glen Allen, VA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year