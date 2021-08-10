Job alert: These jobs are open in Shippenville

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Shippenville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shippenville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Endeavor, PA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. AutoCAD Drafter

🏛️ All Seasons Temporaries

📍 Franklin, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position can be part time or full time. Requirements: * Prior CAD and AutoCad experience * Organized and detail oriented * Able to lift, stand, bend and sit * Have good mathematical skills

3. Cleaning Crew

🏛️ All Seasons Temporaries

📍 Franklin, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Located in Marienville, PA 11:00PM- 7:00AM We are a premier Hardwood lumber producer in the industry serving the furniture, cabinet, molding, and millwork segments worldwide. We have ...

4. Welder

🏛️ Industrial Tank &Containment

📍 Harrisville, PA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld, construct and repair industrial storage tanks. Positions do require travel...out on ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

📍 Knox, PA

💰 $147 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arcadia Home Care and Staffing is hiring immediately for Caregivers in Knox, PA. This schedule is for one client for 15 hours / week. We also have hours in surrounding areas for anyone who wants to ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Endeavor, PA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Boyers, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Endeavor, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Endeavor, PA

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Endeavor, PA

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...