Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Clifton

(CLIFTON, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Clifton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clifton:

1. Entry Level Buyer / 55830

🏛️ CPS Recruitment

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking candidates for entry level Buyer opportunity for an outstanding company in the Gouverneur, NY area. This Buyer position offers you an excellent opportunity to build your ...

2. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Gouverneur, New York! No Experience Necessary! We Train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are ...

3. Principal Account Clerk

🏛️ Town of Long Lake

📍 Long Lake, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Principal Account Clerk TOWN OF LONG LAKE, NEW YORKPrincipal Account Clerk This position reports to the Confidential Secretary to the Supervisor and is primarily responsible for maintaining all ...

4. NY - Overnight Med/Surg Peds Detox RN - $73.25 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accepting Bids Job Summary: The registered nurse provides assessment, problem identification (nursing diagnosis), care planning (including desired outcome determination), implementation and ...

5. $46.50 Hourly Pay! RN Registered Nurse *Flexible Schedule*

🏛️ White Glove Placement

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting RN Correctional positions available in Saint Lawrence County, NY! Join a team that cares for YOU! White Glove Placement inc. is in need of RN Registered nurses to work at one of our client ...

6. Physician / Emergency Medicine / New York / Locum or Permanent / Emergency Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ K.A. Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Colton, NY

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time ER Physician needed in Northern New York! (Reference Code: KAM) We are looking for a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Physician to join our hospital employed team. Position: Join a well ...

7. Regional Drivers - Off Weekends - Earn an Average of $85K+

🏛️ Venture Logistics

📍 Childwold, NY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERSBenefits * Great pay program with earnings potential of $85,000+ annually * Get home weekly, and weekends off * 100% No touch freight * Never live unload ...

8. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: $1,000 Minimum Weekly Pay!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Canton, NY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company Drivers & TeamsBenefits * $1,000/week Minimum Pay * Predictable Home Time * 100% No-touch Freight * Run East of I-35! * Great Benefits including Medical that ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2383 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tupper Lake, NY

💰 $2,383 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tupper Lake, NY. Shift: 5x8 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2383 ...

10. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1550/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Tupper Lake, NY

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...