Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Arkdale.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arkdale:

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Nekoosa, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Westfield, WI

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

4. Cooks and Dishwashers

🏛️ The Junkyard Bar & Grill

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cooks And Dishwashers to join our dedicated kitchen staff! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our professional kitchen. Responsibilities

5. Security Officer- Paper Distribution Facility

🏛️ Allied Universal

📍 Nekoosa, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to get back into workforce with a stable company? North America's leading security company has opportunities available in your area! At Allied Universal®, we continue to build an inclusive ...

6. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends

🏛️ CWT- Driver Advocates

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends Apply Online Below or Give Us a Call Today: 866 WIDE TURNS (866-943-3887) Great pay and Great Hometime! Life on the road can be ...

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Camp Douglas, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Camp Douglas, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,148 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Edwards, WI

💰 $2,148 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,074 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Friendship, WI

💰 $2,074 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Nurses, Inc. is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Friendship, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline ...