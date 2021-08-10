Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkdale, WI

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Arkdale

Posted by 
Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 4 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Arkdale.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arkdale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRGOQO00

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Nekoosa, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Westfield, WI

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Cooks and Dishwashers

🏛️ The Junkyard Bar & Grill

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cooks And Dishwashers to join our dedicated kitchen staff! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our professional kitchen. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Security Officer- Paper Distribution Facility

🏛️ Allied Universal

📍 Nekoosa, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to get back into workforce with a stable company? North America's leading security company has opportunities available in your area! At Allied Universal®, we continue to build an inclusive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends

🏛️ CWT- Driver Advocates

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends Apply Online Below or Give Us a Call Today: 866 WIDE TURNS (866-943-3887) Great pay and Great Hometime! Life on the road can be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Camp Douglas, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Camp Douglas, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,148 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Edwards, WI

💰 $2,148 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,074 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Friendship, WI

💰 $2,074 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Nurses, Inc. is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Friendship, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale, WI
37
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkdale, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Port Edwards, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Otr Cdl A#Allied Universal#Great Hometime#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Drivers Earn#Vivian#Focus Staff#Rn Long Term Care#Rn Med Surg Telemetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy