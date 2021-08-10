Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Mayfield, KS) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Clinical Pain Psychologist

🏛️ Lucid Lane Inc.

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST - FULLY REMOTE POSITION Position Requirements * Specialization in Pain Psychology * Prefer APA-acredited post-doctoral fellowship that specializes in chronic pain * Prefer ...

2. Licensed Health Insurance Agents in Kansas - Work from Home!

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is immediately hiring residents in the state of Kansas to sell health insurance while working from home! All training and production can be performed remotely from home with computer ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Haysville, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Wellington, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. CSR in Wichita

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is hiring Customer Service Representatives to work from home. Customer Service Representatives will handle inbound inquiries related to utility account questions, issues, billing and payments ...

7. 15 Customer Service/Inbound Sales Agents Needed - Start 8/30/21

🏛️ Publishing Concepts, LP

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Position, 12p - 9p CST shift · Earn ($20/hr + commission) $47K to $70K+/year! High volume inbound/outbound sales environment · Connect with people, listen to their stories, share in ...

8. Telephone Interviewer/Data Collection Specialist

🏛️ Luce Research

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As simple as 1, 2, 3! 1. FILL OUT THE APP 2. INTERVIEW 3. TRAINING CLASS Luce Research, is currently hiring WORK FROM HOME Survey Researchers in your area. Our home base is in Colorado and we have ...