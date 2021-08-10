Cancel
Mcgregor, MN

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mcgregor

Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 4 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mcgregor.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcgregor:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bNRGEb800

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2681 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,681 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aitkin, MN. Shift: 4x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2681 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Fabricator/Welder | Aitkin, MN

🏛️ Pro Staff

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fabricator/Welder Pro Staff is proud to partner with a leading provider of industrial ladles and hazardous waste disposal solutions right here in Aitkin, MN We are seeking a qualified individual to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Utility/Bagger

🏛️ SuperOne

📍 Crosby, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SuperOne Foods is urgently hiring Bagger/Utilities in Crosby, MN! Starting at $12.00 an hour! We are seeking to hire a friendly, energetic, and helpful person as a Bagger/Utility. This position helps ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Deerwood, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295765BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper - Minnesota National Golf Course

🏛️ Brown Golf

📍 Mcgregor, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brown Golf is one of the Top 25 Golf Course Ownership / Management Companies in the world with over 25 golf courses in multiple states across the country. If you're looking for a fun and casual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,681 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,681 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aitkin, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,536 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,536 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aitkin, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2444 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,444 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aitkin, MN. Shift: 4xFlex Shift Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2444 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Production Welder(Apply Now)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 2 to 4 Qualifications * Experience: * Welding, 2 years (Required) Full Job Description · Ensures materials are welded correctly by studying ...

Click Here to Apply Now

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

