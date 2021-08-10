Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mcgregor

(MCGREGOR, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mcgregor.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcgregor:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2681 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,681 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aitkin, MN. Shift: 4x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2681 ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Fabricator/Welder | Aitkin, MN

🏛️ Pro Staff

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fabricator/Welder Pro Staff is proud to partner with a leading provider of industrial ladles and hazardous waste disposal solutions right here in Aitkin, MN We are seeking a qualified individual to ...

4. Utility/Bagger

🏛️ SuperOne

📍 Crosby, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SuperOne Foods is urgently hiring Bagger/Utilities in Crosby, MN! Starting at $12.00 an hour! We are seeking to hire a friendly, energetic, and helpful person as a Bagger/Utility. This position helps ...

5. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Deerwood, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295765BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

6. Housekeeper - Minnesota National Golf Course

🏛️ Brown Golf

📍 Mcgregor, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brown Golf is one of the Top 25 Golf Course Ownership / Management Companies in the world with over 25 golf courses in multiple states across the country. If you're looking for a fun and casual ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,681 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,681 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aitkin, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,536 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,536 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aitkin, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2444 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $2,444 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aitkin, MN. Shift: 4xFlex Shift Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2444 ...

10. Production Welder(Apply Now)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Aitkin, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 2 to 4 Qualifications * Experience: * Welding, 2 years (Required) Full Job Description · Ensures materials are welded correctly by studying ...