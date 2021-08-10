These Manila companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Manila, AR) Looking to get your foot in the door in Manila? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Gosnell, AR
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Blytheville, AR
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
3. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome
🏛️ DLM Pro
📍 Jonesboro, AR
💰 $1,300 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking Class A CDL drivers with any level of experience! Recent Truck School grads excepted! We ...
4. Insurance Agency Owner Trainee
🏛️ Farmers Insurance - District 12
📍 Paragould, AR
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Currently seeking candidates in the Paragould, AR area! If you're an ambitious self-starter who's ready to grow your professional career in the insurance sales industry, we have the perfect ...
