Work remotely in Cheyenne — these positions are open now

1. Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting- Remote

🏛️ Fusion Growth Partners

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

W2 -Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting: Base Income Plus Bonus - (Work from Home) - Opportunity for Advancement We are looking for very professional, articulate, high producing ...

2. We are HIRING--Work From Home--Set Your Own Schedule

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are YOU tired of not getting paid what YOU'RE Worth? Do YOU want control of YOUR Income? Large Insurance Marketing Organization seeking licensed life insurance agents or looking for become licensed ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

7. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Inbound Sales Consultant representing Intuit and working from the comfort, safety ...

8. Entry Level Sales - Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Be your own boss! Set your own hours! Be in control of how much money you make! We are looking for individuals who want to ditch the 9-5 and make their own work schedule. We are hiring for full or ...

9. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...