Hiring Now: These roles are open in Perry

(PERRY, FL) Companies in Perry are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perry:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Madison, FL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $2732.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,732 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Stepdown Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Perry, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2732.44 ...

3. Indoor Agriculture Specialist

🏛️ Ambassador Personnel, Inc.

📍 Madison, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DIRECT HIRE POSITIONS IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE! * Ambassador Personnel is currently hiring Indoor Agriculture Specialist's for one of the fastest growing agricultural industries in the Nation with ...

4. Wound Care Specialist

🏛️ Quality Surgical Management

📍 Monticello, FL

💰 $185,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please fill out our online application to be immediately considered for this role. QSM is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Please complete an application for employment as the next step in our hiring ...

5. Part Time Janitorial Tech

🏛️ At Your Service! ICCS

📍 Monticello, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Part Time Janitorial Tech to join our team! You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and orderly environment. Responsibilities: * Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition

6. General Manager

🏛️ Burger King - Carolina Franchise Holdings

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"CLICK HERE TO APPLY -> " We are looking for a Restaurant General Manager that wants the opportunity to develop their professional & leadership skills, make an impact in their local community, and ...

7. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,732 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,732 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Perry, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...