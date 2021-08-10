Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Murray, KY) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Work Virtually At Your Own Pace/Training Available!

🏛️ The Baldini Agency of Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Mayfield, KY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

E INSURANCE BROKER -EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

2. Controller Accounting 110-130K

🏛️ Work22

📍 Calvert City, KY

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calvert City , Kentucky Controller Accounting 110-130K NOT REMOTE call Gary 323-694-6577 PST www.work22.com strong excel skills Cost of living is very reasonable BS/BA degree in either accounting or ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Mayfield, KY

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...