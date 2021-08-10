Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray Digest

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Murray Digest
Murray Digest
 4 days ago

(Murray, KY) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNRG25f00

1. Work Virtually At Your Own Pace/Training Available!

🏛️ The Baldini Agency of Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Mayfield, KY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

E INSURANCE BROKER -EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Controller Accounting 110-130K

🏛️ Work22

📍 Calvert City, KY

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calvert City , Kentucky Controller Accounting 110-130K NOT REMOTE call Gary 323-694-6577 PST www.work22.com strong excel skills Cost of living is very reasonable BS/BA degree in either accounting or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Mayfield, KY

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Murray Digest

Murray Digest

Murray, KY
55
Followers
143
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Compensation#Life Insurance#K Work22#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden holds video conference with security team to discuss Afghanistan drawdown

President Biden on Saturday held a video conference with his security team to discuss the administration’s ongoing efforts to draw down the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, which is facing a worsening security situation as the Taliban inch closer toward overtaking the country. A White House official said Saturday that President...
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
Posted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
Posted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
Posted by
Reuters

Moderate U.S. House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that represents one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign...
Posted by
Reuters

New York Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment effort after his resignation

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York Assembly have suspended their impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo in light of his promise to step down from office over sexual harassment complaints, Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement on Friday. The Assembly, controlled by Cuomo's fellow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy