Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Steamboat Springs companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Steamboat Springs:

1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $1,950 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Winter Seasonal Transit Bus Driver

🏛️ City of Steamboat Springs

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal Bus Drivers Company:City of Steamboat Springs Location:Steamboat Springs, Colorado Website: The City of Steamboat Springs is seeking seasonal Bus Drivers: $19.17/hour; paid CDL training ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

9. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $1,504 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $1,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1265.48 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $1,265 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Steamboat Springs, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...