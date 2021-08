The world is moving, the world is changing. New events happen every day and changes happen no matter what field. If you do not change, nothing will work perfectly, so they happen. The changes come from various fields such as technology, law, economics, and most recently come from the world of finance. Wondering what is the best example of such a change? The best example of such a change in cryptocurrencies. A big change, isn’t it? This is the direction in which in recent years most of the investments have gone, neglecting all other options such as stocks or real estate.