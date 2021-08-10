Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fort Smith
(Fort Smith, AR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Fort Smith are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance
📍 Poteau, OK
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Arby's Assistant Manager - Fort Smith Pay Starts at $14/HR
🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (SL)
📍 Fort Smith, AR
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
****Pay starting at $14/hour ****Monthly BONUS Potential ****Flexible Schedule ****Full Benefits Package Arby's is now hiring an Assistant Manager at our Fort Smith, AR locations! Come join the #1 Arby ...
3. Sales Representative / Account Executive
🏛️ ORCA Life
📍 Fort Smith, AR
💰 $125,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
ORCA Life is the premier company for anyone who wants a flexible schedule with a great work/life balance in a motivating environment of independent agents. We are hiring agents that are new to the ...
4. Insurance Sales Representative - Remote
🏛️ Farmers Insurance - District 12
📍 Fort Smith, AR
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Remote Workers in Fort Smith,AR Needed! Farmers Insurance is seeking remote workers who desire unlimited financial potential and a flexible schedule. We provide an exceptional support system and ...
5. Part-Time Housekeeper- Pocola Hotel-**$1,000 Sign-On Bonus**
🏛️ Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
📍 Pocola, OK
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-Time Housekeeper- Pocola Hotel- $1,000 Sign-On Bonus Description Job Purpose or Objective(s):** The Hotel Housekeeping staff is responsible for ensuring the overall cleanliness and professional ...
