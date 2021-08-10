Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Scranton, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Scranton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Schedule (License Required)
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Scranton, PA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
2. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Greentown, PA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
3. Urgent Hiring - Part time Delivery Job
🏛️ Shipt
📍 Pocono Pines, PA
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...
4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Greentown, PA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
