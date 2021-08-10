Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City, FL

Start tomorrow? Panama City companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Panama City Digest
Panama City Digest
 4 days ago

(Panama City, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Panama City companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRFeJh00

1. No Set Schedule, Start Immediately

🏛️ The Tailor-Made Agency

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking confident professionals that had some level of success in their past careers or the drive to develop their potential. Ideal candidates will have strong self-worth and possess the drive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Transportation Worker Guide

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Panama City Beach, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for a Transportation Worker Guide at a local client in Panama City Beach, FL. Transportation Worker Guides do essential jobs with one of our premier clients, with pay at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make Ready Technician - $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS for NEW HIRES!

🏛️ Cabana West - FL

📍 Panama City Beach, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

~*~ $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS for NEW HIRES! ~*~ A luxury apartment community has an immediate need for a Turn Tech position. Our Make Ready's primary responsibility turn each unit after it is vacant and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Panama City Digest

Panama City Digest

Panama City, FL
123
Followers
157
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Panama City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turn Tech#Appstar Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy