Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fieldton, TX

Job alert: These jobs are open in Fieldton

Posted by 
Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 4 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fieldton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fieldton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRFcYF00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Lubbock, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2448 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Littlefield, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. DISPATCH - NIGHT DISPATCHER - SHALLOWATER

🏛️ Western Dairy Transport LLC

📍 Anton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Western Dairy Transport "we exist to enrich and grow people, families and communities." It is our mission "to deliver the highest quality service while operating in the safest most efficient ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Shallowater, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative - Starting Pay $16.50

🏛️ VXI Global Solutions

📍 Shallowater, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our VXI location is offering $16.50 per hour for account associate representatives!!!! If you want a job that you can build into a career and have opportunity for growth as well as stability, then ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CL A FRAC Drivers No Oilfield Exp Need-1 Yr Class A Exp Last 3 Yrs

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fieldton Times

Fieldton Times

Fieldton, TX
10
Followers
173
Post
200
Views
ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fieldton, TX
City
Plainview, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Allied#Home#The Vibbert Agency#Life Insurance#Western Dairy Transport#Cdl#Cl#Frac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy