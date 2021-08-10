Job alert: These jobs are open in Fieldton

(FIELDTON, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fieldton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fieldton:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Lubbock, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2448 ...

3. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

4. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Littlefield, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. DISPATCH - NIGHT DISPATCHER - SHALLOWATER

🏛️ Western Dairy Transport LLC

📍 Anton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Western Dairy Transport "we exist to enrich and grow people, families and communities." It is our mission "to deliver the highest quality service while operating in the safest most efficient ...

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Shallowater, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

8. Customer Service Representative - Starting Pay $16.50

🏛️ VXI Global Solutions

📍 Shallowater, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our VXI location is offering $16.50 per hour for account associate representatives!!!! If you want a job that you can build into a career and have opportunity for growth as well as stability, then ...

9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

10. CL A FRAC Drivers No Oilfield Exp Need-1 Yr Class A Exp Last 3 Yrs

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...