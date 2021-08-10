Start tomorrow? Mineral Wells companies hiring immediately
(Mineral Wells, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Mineral Wells are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Springtown, TX
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.00 Shifts: Evening, Night Location: Fort Worth Immediate openings available now
2. Class A Flatbed Driver - Home Daily
🏛️ Ryder System
📍 Mineral Wells, TX
💰 $1,200 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Mineral Wells, TX! Call Khairy at or Text " Mineral Wells " to 904 ...
3. Part Time Merchandiser
🏛️ SAS Retail Services
📍 Granbury, TX
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Part Time Merchandiser - SAS - ANC Fast Start Benefits: 401k, vision, dental Access to Reliable Transportation (Drive-time compensation available) Advancement Opportunities ...
4. Class A Support Truck Driver - Great Home Time
🏛️ Ryder System
📍 Millsap, TX
💰 $1,600 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position Description Stop your job search! Ryder has immediate openings for Class A drivers and we want you to join our team in Millsap, TX. Apply Now! Benefits start 30 days after hire!!! Call or ...
