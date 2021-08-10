Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Start tomorrow? Mineral Wells companies hiring immediately

Mineral Wells Journal
 4 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Mineral Wells are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Springtown, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.00 Shifts: Evening, Night Location: Fort Worth Immediate openings available now

2. Class A Flatbed Driver - Home Daily

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Mineral Wells, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Now hiring for immediate openings for Class A drivers, and want you to join our team in Mineral Wells, TX! Call Khairy at or Text " Mineral Wells " to 904 ...

3. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Granbury, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Part Time Merchandiser - SAS - ANC Fast Start Benefits: 401k, vision, dental Access to Reliable Transportation (Drive-time compensation available) Advancement Opportunities ...

4. Class A Support Truck Driver - Great Home Time

🏛️ Ryder System

📍 Millsap, TX

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Stop your job search! Ryder has immediate openings for Class A drivers and we want you to join our team in Millsap, TX. Apply Now! Benefits start 30 days after hire!!! Call or ...

ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

