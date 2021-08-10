Get hired! Job openings in and around Falls City

(FALLS CITY, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Falls City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Falls City:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,122 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hiawatha, KS

💰 $2,122 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Hiawatha, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Kansas City

📍 Horton, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $6,000 Retention Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally ...

3. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hiawatha, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Denton, KS

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Falls City, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. Forestry and Wildlife Technician

🏛️ Custom Forestry Applications LLC

📍 Robinson, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Implement technical wildlife and forestry activities on state and private land throughout Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri at project locations. Conducts timber stand improvement, hack and squirt ...

7. KS- SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST - Highland/Wathena- $42.04 /HR - **13 WEEK CONTRACT**INCREASED RATE!

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Highland, KS

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad/CFY is not accepted.SNF experience required.Split between two facilities.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,575 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hiawatha, KS

💰 $1,575 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Hiawatha, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Falls City, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Highland, KS

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Highland, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy