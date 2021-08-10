Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Pacific House require no experience

(Pacific House, CA) These companies are hiring Pacific House residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Pioneer, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSM4 - Sacramento, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSM4 - 3620 Ramos Drive, West Sacramento, CA, 95691, United States ...

3. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

4. Administrative Assistant / Receptionist

🏛️ ITI

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an entry-level position. The selected candidate will perform basic office tasks to assist in accounts payable functions, human resources duties, and other general administrative tasks as able

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Placerville, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

6. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Monte Vista, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $30 per Hour + Overtime + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily No Experience Required Reyes Beer ...

7. Driver CDL Class A

🏛️ Powerhouse Trucking

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly pay: $1350-$1550 Regional position, home every week! Consistent and steady freight. Only 6 months needed to apply. Our client is seeking a CDL Solo Driver to join their dedicated fleet! Entry ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento

📍 Pollock Pines, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100k/Year + Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus (DOE) Sign-on Bonus based on location and experience Local Routes - Get Home Daily - Recent Grads Welcome We ...

9. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Amador City, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

10. Health Care Recruiters

🏛️ National Coalition Of Healthcare Recruiters

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(Only QUALIFIED Healthcare Professionals accepted) Medical Staff/Credentialing - Health Care Recruiters Needed ASAP Entry-Level Management- Healthcare Recruiter- Team Player Needed We are seeking an ...