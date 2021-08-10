Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Atmore

(ATMORE, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Atmore.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atmore:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Stapleton, AL

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

3. Massage Therapist

🏛️ Massage Envy

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Ready to get to know ME? We would love to meet YOU! Massage Envy is Now Hiring! Massage Envy is more than the leader in accessible massage & skincare. We're a community of caregivers ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. HR Specialist

🏛️ Gulf Packaging

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Human Resources Specialist SUMMARY Provides administration support, maintains personnel records in the HRIS, handles general HR inquires, supports day-to-day departmental functions, supplies control ...

6. Hiring Mechanics - Level I, II, and III Positions Available

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Mcdavid, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic I, II, and III Jobs Available - Great Pay and Benefits! Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 2,500 sign-on bonus (depending on location) 7 days of paid time off ...

7. Walk In Wednesday 16.50/hr CSR Positions - Saraland

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative Address: 727 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL Dress SMART Bring a VALID Photo ID Copy of High School Diploma/GED Bring a friend and a WINNING Smile! Contact Chika Thomas ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Jay, FL

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Jay, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...