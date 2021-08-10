Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Job alert: These Melcher-Dallas jobs are accepting applications

Melcher-Dallas Daily
 4 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Melcher-Dallas companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Melcher-Dallas:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Pleasant Hill, IA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Sales Associate / Insurance Agent

🏛️ Str8 Group LLC

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Str8 Group is looking for sales leaders with a diverse background - we encourage career changers to apply! Our Full-Time associates average $20k/month, and Part-Timers from $50-100k/year. This is a ...

3. Entry-Level Customer & Sales Associate

🏛️ Hertz Corporation

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Responsibilities Do you like to have different types of assignments and variety in your work? Do you like to be appreciated for your ability to provide helpful, quality service and getting ...

4. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Chariton, IA

💰 $1,908 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Dermatologist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dermatologist

6. Project Manager

🏛️ TEKsystems

📍 Pleasant Hill, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Manager Oversee all facets of projects assigned to you, including but not limited to: Estimating, Project Management, Design, Implementation and closeout of projects. Projects may include ...

7. Customer Service Specialist / Office Assistant

🏛️ Bell Brothers Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning , located in Des Moines, IA. We are trusted expert in providing complete indoor air quality and HVAC comfort solutions to homeowners in Des Moines and the ...

8. Work At Home Available: Insurance Service Representative II -Personal Lines

🏛️ Cielo - Nationwide

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If youre passionate about helping people protect what matters most to them, as well as innovating and simplifying processes and operations to provide the best customer value, then Nationwides ...

9. Merchandiser

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Hartford, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring multiple individuals to join our team. The purpose of this role is to complete merchandising resets and remodel moves in retail home centers, home improvement, and ...

10. Amazon Package Sorter - $3,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Swan, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Bondurant, IA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 or ...

Melcher-Dallas, IA
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

