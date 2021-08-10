Work remotely in Elizabeth City — these positions are open now

(Elizabeth City, NC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elizabeth City, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elizabeth City, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Elizabeth City, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...