Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Wilmington, NC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work Position
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
5. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home
🏛️ FCR
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $27,560 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today
6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
7. Call Center Agent - Mornings, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.
🏛️ Integral Resources Inc.
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
***WORK FROM HOME*** A call center job you can be proud of! * We work to make the country a more equitable, fair, and inclusive place * 30 second apply from mobile or computer - no resume needed * Don't ...
8. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)
🏛️ Varsity Tutors
📍 Wilmington, NC
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...
