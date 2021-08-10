Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Cincinnati, OH) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

2. Sales Specialist-Remote

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assisted living facility seeking a remote Sales Specialist- 90% travel required This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mandy Morylak Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr (Weekly pay + Benefits ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Our client is an established and leading ...

4. Work From Home Call Center

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Bellevue, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Work From Home Call Center Location: NC, FL, OK, GA, TX, AZ Duration: 11+ Months Rate: $12/hr on w2 Hiring process: Online Assessment/Webx Interview Onboarding process: Paperwork + BGC+ DT Note

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ LoanCraft

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This role is ideal for a savvy Customer Service Representative or Inside Sales Associate! This position is remote. Previous sales experience not required. We have a thorough paid training program to ...

8. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

9. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

10. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...