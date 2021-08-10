Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Cincinnati, OH) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNREh4V00

1. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Specialist-Remote

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assisted living facility seeking a remote Sales Specialist- 90% travel required This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mandy Morylak Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr (Weekly pay + Benefits ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Our client is an established and leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work From Home Call Center

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Bellevue, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Work From Home Call Center Location: NC, FL, OK, GA, TX, AZ Duration: 11+ Months Rate: $12/hr on w2 Hiring process: Online Assessment/Webx Interview Onboarding process: Paperwork + BGC+ DT Note

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ LoanCraft

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This role is ideal for a savvy Customer Service Representative or Inside Sales Associate! This position is remote. Previous sales experience not required. We have a thorough paid training program to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Cincinnati, OH

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
369
Followers
383
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Work From Home#Spanish#Az Co#Remote Customer Service#American#Inside Sales Associate#Sykeshome#Lawnstarter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy