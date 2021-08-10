Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Karnes City, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Karnes City

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 4 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Karnes City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bNREeQK00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. General Laborer

🏛️ Tri-Starr Personnel

📍 Elmendorf, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a 2 to 3 week assignment cleaning up job sites both indoors and outdoors Monday thru Friday 7am - 4pm Company Description Our mission is to change lives; both ours and the lives of the people ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Executive Assistant

🏛️ REP Management Co.

📍 Floresville, TX

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* We are seeking an Executive Assistant to join our team! You will provide high-level administrative support for an Executive at our company. Responsibilities: * Handle administrative needs of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Diabetes Educator

🏛️ Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Foundation

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for providing Diabetes education to program participants in the Diabetes Prevention and Self-Management Outreach Project. Collaboratively develops program goals and learning objectives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. ***EARN UP TO $1,500/WEEK - FIX CARS AS A MOBILE MECHANIC***

🏛️ YourMechanic

📍 Floresville, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BECOME A MOBILE TECHNICIAN WITH THE LEADING AUTO REPAIR COMPANY YourMechanic is a mobile mechanic company. We offer car repair services at our customers' homes and offices. With no shop overhead, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Truck Driver in West Texas

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Panna Maria, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Karnes City Today

Karnes City Today

Karnes City, TX
27
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Floresville, TX
City
Karnes City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Cars#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Rep Management Co#Yourmechanic#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Drivers Avg#Otr#Home Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy