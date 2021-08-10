Hiring Now: These roles are open in Karnes City

(KARNES CITY, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Karnes City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. General Laborer

🏛️ Tri-Starr Personnel

📍 Elmendorf, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a 2 to 3 week assignment cleaning up job sites both indoors and outdoors Monday thru Friday 7am - 4pm Company Description Our mission is to change lives; both ours and the lives of the people ...

3. Executive Assistant

🏛️ REP Management Co.

📍 Floresville, TX

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* We are seeking an Executive Assistant to join our team! You will provide high-level administrative support for an Executive at our company. Responsibilities: * Handle administrative needs of ...

4. Diabetes Educator

🏛️ Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Foundation

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for providing Diabetes education to program participants in the Diabetes Prevention and Self-Management Outreach Project. Collaboratively develops program goals and learning objectives ...

5. ***EARN UP TO $1,500/WEEK - FIX CARS AS A MOBILE MECHANIC***

🏛️ YourMechanic

📍 Floresville, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BECOME A MOBILE TECHNICIAN WITH THE LEADING AUTO REPAIR COMPANY YourMechanic is a mobile mechanic company. We offer car repair services at our customers' homes and offices. With no shop overhead, we ...

6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver in West Texas

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Panna Maria, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...