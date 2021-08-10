Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Cle Elum

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 4 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Cle Elum.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cle Elum:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNREatQ00

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Puls

📍 Snoqualmie Pass, WA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Superintendent - Multi-Family, Apartments

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Cle Elum, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superintendent - Multi-Family, Apartments If you are a Superintendent - Multi-Family, Apartments with experience, please read on! Competitive Salary - $80K - $110K+ (DOE) Willing to pay for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings)

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Snoqualmie Pass, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $19.70 Location: Kent Shifts: Day, Evening, Night, Flexible Immediate openings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Male Caregiver - Wenatchee - $15-19 Per Hour

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring for Male Caregivers to work with our home care clients. We've recently started service with several new clients that are requesting a male caregiver to work with them. Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Department Manager

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Cle Elum, WA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee and not McDonald's USA. This franchisee owns a license to use McDonald's logos and food products ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Cle Elum, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 Easton, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
27
Followers
204
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

