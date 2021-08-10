Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) Companies in Milbank are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Milbank:

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Appleton, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Appleton, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16 ...

4. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

5. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,944 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Milbank, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2068.33 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $2,068 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Milbank, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2068.33 ...

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Appleton, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Appleton, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16 ...