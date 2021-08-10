Cancel
Milbank, SD

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Milbank

Milbank News Flash
(MILBANK, SD) Companies in Milbank are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Milbank:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNREXC700

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Appleton, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Appleton, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,944 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Milbank, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2068.33 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $2,068 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Milbank, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2068.33 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Appleton, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Appleton, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

