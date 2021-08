Have you ever wanted something so badly you could hardly stand it, and then once you finally got it, you realized it wasn’t so special after all? I remember shortly after I began my very first job at Blockbuster Video (yes, I know I’m dating myself!) that I saw a Millennium Falcon statue in a Star Wars magazine. I wanted it so badly, but it cost around $150. Back in 1993, minimum wage was $4.25 an hour, so it took me two weeks and my entire paycheck to save up enough money to eventually buy it.