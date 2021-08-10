Cancel
Ashley, MI

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ashley

(ASHLEY, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ashley companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ashley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNREMjM00

1. Sales/Consulting - Work AT HOME. Work ANYWHERE - FT/PT - (Job: CG120)

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is the fastest growing insurance marketing organization in the country. We are also innovating the way insurance is sold - in the new virtual economy. We work with warm leads ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Owosso, MI

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Owosso, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 10/04 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Section Secretary

🏛️ State of Michigan

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The MDHHS mission is to provide opportunities, services, and programs that promote a healthy, safe, and stable environment for residents to be self-sufficient. We are committed to ensuring a diverse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Human Resources Technician 7/8/E9

🏛️ State of Michigan

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position performs a variety of human resources support activities in support of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for assigned bureaus/offices/regions. Duties include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 East Lansing, MI

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2746.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alma, MI

💰 $2,746 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alma, MI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2746 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - LTAC - 13 Week Contract ($2600/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Saginaw, MI

💰 $2,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is seeking an LTAC RN with at least 12 months experience in an acute-care setting for a 13 week contract at a reputable hospital. LTAC nurses manage the care of patients with serious medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensing Worker / Transitional Foster Care - $17.10/hr. - Part Time - Lansing, MI

🏛️ Samaritas

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Details You can make a big impact with children and families in your own local community! Our team helps them solve the problems and grow together successfully. Imagine the help you will be

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Biosecurity Officer and Sanitation Engineer

🏛️ Sunrise Mountain Manufacturing

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Biosecurity Officer is responsible for implementing and enforcing best practices for cleaning, sanitation, disinfecting, as well as identifying and mitigating any insect and pathogen ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ashley, MI
