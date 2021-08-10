Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Mobile, AL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Customer Support Analyst

🏛️ Softcom Systems Inc

📍 Robertsdale, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Customer Service Analysts / Contact Center / Customer Service Associate/Customer Care Representative Type of job: Contract Location: Remote. Job Description: Computer skills are a must. Call ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

5. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

8. Remote-Customer Sales Representatives

🏛️ Afni, Inc.

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WAGE INCREASE: Starting Wage $13.50/hour base pay + unlimited commission! We have opportunities for skilled sales professionals that are self-starters, go-getters and highly motivated! If selling is ...

9. Remote Appointment Setter/Work From Home And Earn $15/hr!!!

🏛️ Easy Rest

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour Easy Rest, a national direct in-home sales company, and one of the United States largest distributors of Adjustable Beds is looking for ...

10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Daphne, AL

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...