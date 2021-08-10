Cancel
Rogers, AR

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rogers

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 4 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Rogers.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rogers:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bNREDmp00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $4,657 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4657 / Week • BLS and ACLS required possibility of taking care of COVID patients must have 1 year of experience 48 hours guaranteed ...

3. Customer Service Representative "100% Remote & Work from Home"

🏛️ Umbertone & Associates

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Service Representatives who are looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

4. Restaurant Manager - 1894 W 6TH STREET- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! We offer excellent ...

5. Location Manager

🏛️ Tommy's Express

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tommy's Express is seeking a Site Manager to lead the team in our Springdale, AR location! We're seeking an experienced manager to help deliver the ultimate car washing experience to our guests! Join ...

6. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

7. Park & Recreation Product Sales

🏛️ The PlayWell Group

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $48,400 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arkansas & Eastern Oklahoma - We currently have a tremendous opportunity for Sales Consultants who are self-motivated, career oriented and seek to achieve a high level of success. Your job entails ...

8. Registered Nurse | RN | IMC (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $88 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

9. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

10. CDL Truck Drivers - Multiple Positions Available + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hill Bros Transportation - Regional

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Solo and Team Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Dedicated Opportunities - No-Touch Freight! Company Driver Pay & Benefits: * Home Weekly * Earn 44.5 - 55 CPM * Solo: 2,000-3,500 Miles Per ...

Rogers, AR
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

