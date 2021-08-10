Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Presque Isle

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Presque Isle companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Presque Isle:

1. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2430/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Repair Technician

🏛️ Krakt It Phone Repair

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Repair Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various types of mobile devices Responsibilities: * Repair phones, tablets, computers * Specialize in ...

4. Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser - Alpena, Michigan To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy Group is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser for Aunt Millie's Bakery. Merchandisers will visit multiple stores on a ...

5. Alpena, MI Door Installer (49707)

🏛️ RF Installations

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Door/Millwork Installer Compensation: $75,000 to $150,000 Potential Annually Type: Sub Contractor (Independent Contractor) We are the largest millwork installation company in the U.S. and have a ...

6. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

estaurant Manager - Full Service Family Casual National Brand $45,000-$52,000 a year + $3,000-$8,000 Bonus, 2 weeks PTO and comprehensive benefits package As a Restaurant leader you get to manage the ...

7. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Posen, MI

💰 $98,264 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,890*Up to Annual $98,264* High paying Dedicated position with Dollar General in your area! This home weekly position has an average of 15 stops per week with a Dedicated account ...

8. Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)

🏛️ Prestige Healthcare

📍 Rogers City, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNA Wages - Up to $21.10 per Hour!: At MediLodge of Rogers City, we are looking for a compassionate Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) such as you, to join the team at our 5-Star CMS rated skilled ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,155 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Alpena, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,547 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,547 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alpena, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...