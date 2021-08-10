Cancel
Galax, VA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Galax

Galax Bulletin
 4 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Companies in Galax are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Galax:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRE9LA00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sparta, NC

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sparta, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. IT Help Desk Technician

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Hillsville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have experience supporting and maintaining client accounts? Luttrell Staffing Group is now recruiting IT Technician for local company in Hillsville, VA. Key duties and details for IT Technici ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Route Driver (Hillsville)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Hillsville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Driver Dublin, VA Pay rate is $18 an hour . RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated with product ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Cdl A Regional Dedicated Truck Drivers

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $81,623 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdl A Regional Dedicated Truck Drivers - Hub Group Trucking Drive your future with CDL-A Regional Company Truck Driver Positions at Hub Group! Now offering $3,500 sign-on bonus! Get the miles that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hiring Local Truck Drivers - $5,000 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Thurmond, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive!Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor LTL Class ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $21-$24/Hour + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ KAG - Fuels Delivery Roanoke, VA

📍 Dugspur, VA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Company Drivers Home Daily - Earn $21-$24 per Hour + $5,000 Sign-On KAG Fuels Delivery is seeking Company Drivers. You can enjoy a home life and the open road with the many ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Galax, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Fancy Gap, VA

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.55 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Hometime: 2 Days Every Two Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home 2+ Times Weekly

🏛️ Southern AG Carriers

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional Truck Driver Jobs Mean More Flexibility, Frequent Home Time & Great Earnings! Enjoy the benefits of a large corporation that maintains a true family-first foundation! SouthernAg ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

ABOUT

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

