Get hired! Job openings in and around Galax

(GALAX, VA) Companies in Galax are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Galax:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sparta, NC

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sparta, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. IT Help Desk Technician

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Hillsville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have experience supporting and maintaining client accounts? Luttrell Staffing Group is now recruiting IT Technician for local company in Hillsville, VA. Key duties and details for IT Technici ...

3. Route Driver (Hillsville)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Hillsville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Driver Dublin, VA Pay rate is $18 an hour . RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated with product ...

4. Cdl A Regional Dedicated Truck Drivers

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $81,623 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdl A Regional Dedicated Truck Drivers - Hub Group Trucking Drive your future with CDL-A Regional Company Truck Driver Positions at Hub Group! Now offering $3,500 sign-on bonus! Get the miles that ...

5. Hiring Local Truck Drivers - $5,000 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Thurmond, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive!Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor LTL Class ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $21-$24/Hour + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ KAG - Fuels Delivery Roanoke, VA

📍 Dugspur, VA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Company Drivers Home Daily - Earn $21-$24 per Hour + $5,000 Sign-On KAG Fuels Delivery is seeking Company Drivers. You can enjoy a home life and the open road with the many ...

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Galax, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Fancy Gap, VA

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.55 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Hometime: 2 Days Every Two Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A ...

10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home 2+ Times Weekly

🏛️ Southern AG Carriers

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional Truck Driver Jobs Mean More Flexibility, Frequent Home Time & Great Earnings! Enjoy the benefits of a large corporation that maintains a true family-first foundation! SouthernAg ...