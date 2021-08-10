Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Asmongold explains what “pathetic” New World needs to change before launch

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsmongold has called New World’s current state “pathetic” after the beta was plagued by bugs and in-game issues but believes that there are ways to fix it. While Amazon Gaming’s flagship MMO, New World, may be the talk of the town, Asmongold has expressed some issues with the game in the past. From calling the game “dysfunctional” to “garbage,” the Texan-born Twitch star has made his thoughts pretty clear.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Amazon Gaming#Mmo#Texan#Npc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

New World Factions Explained

New World's three factions are like an amped-up version of World of Warcraft's Horde and Alliance. You won't be able to change your alignment once you've chosen, so it's important to understand the weight of the decision before you commit to a faction. Here's what you need to know about the three factions in New World.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Asmongold slams “garbage” New World as bugs dominate beta

Twitch streamer Asmongold is the platform’s king when it comes to MMO’s and his word is key to a lot of people. As a result, he’s been playing the New World closed beta, but he’s disappointed with Amazon’s offering. New World has been highly anticipated in the gaming community for...
Video GamesComicBook

Asmongold Says World of Warcraft Community Is "Trash" Compared to FFXIV Fans

Asmongold is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch right now, partially thanks to all of the drama surrounding the World of Warcraft community and the mass migration to Final Fantasy XIV, which has exploded in popularity. At the center of this has been Asmongold, a prominent World of Warcraft streamer for years who has moved on from the game in favor of Final Fantasy XIV. And in the process, Asmongold hasn't held back on his criticism of World of Warcraft and its community.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Less than one month before launch, New World is delayed again

Less than one month before it was set to go live, the fantasy MMO New World has been delayed yet again. Amazon announced today that based on feedback received during the recent closed beta, it has decided to take a little more time to tighten things up, and push the launch back until the end of September.
Video GamesTVOvermind

What To Expect With Psychonauts 2 Before Launch

After almost 20 years of waiting, Psychonauts 2 just went gold. Every once in a while a gem shows up that makes a small splash and builds a cult following years later. Psychonauts was released in 2005 by Double Fine Productions and it was a mind-warping platformer that explored the inner depths of the consciousness. Players take control of “Raz”, a kid with advance psychic abilities that runs away from the circus to join a summer camp. This camp is full of other kids that have the same psychic powers and they’re training to become special spies called “Psychonauts.” Within the camp, there’s something mischievous afoot bubbling in the background and Raz must enter the minds of all the characters to unravel the mystery. There will be new characters introduced along with old friends that will need help.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

WoW Factor: What do changes in Blizzard management mean for World of Warcraft?

Blizzard is going through some changes at the moment. This is a good thing, as Blizzard has made it clear that it is a gigantic open sewer long filled with vile predators and people who enabled those predators via inaction. You probably don’t need to be reminded that J. Allen Brack is out and a pair of Activision suits are now in charge of the studio, but just in case you did need to be reminded… there’s your reminder. And occasionally rather than talking about ethics or the fact that the company is a fecal rodeo, I do actually talk about the game this column is named after!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Asmongold explains why Overwatch McCree name change would be “stupid”

Asmongold chimed in on the controversy surrounding the Overwatch character McCree following a petition from the community requesting the character receive a name change. On August 11, Blizzard lead level designer Jesse McCree was let go from the company. Since then, many Overwatch fans have called for the character McCree, who is named after Jesse, to be renamed.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Massively Overthinking: What’s your favorite type of MMORPG raid?

Raiding is one of those very simple MMO concepts that has somehow become a contentious one in the broader discourse. A “raid” in MMO terminology is just a relatively large group of players engaging in some sort of coordinated PvE combat – that’s it. There shouldn’t be anything wrong with this idea; it encompasses everything from mass dungeon crawls in Ultima Online to elite Mythic raiding in World of Warcraft.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Exo One Preview – A serene journey through alien worlds

Much like other millennials in and around the age of 30, I fought against Tik Tok when it first rose to popularity. However, one global lockdown later, I too am hooked in a way I don’t like to admit. Even putting the comedy skits and peeks into the lives of others to one side, TikTok has become a surprisingly effective platform for indie developers looking to provide a brief vertical slice of their games.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected disappoints fans with no ladder at launch

As we draw ever closer to evil’s return, Executive Producer Rod Fergusson has confirmed that Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder will not begin on release. An essential part of Diablo 2 is the ladder system. Almost like ‘ranked’ but for Diablo, players battle it out to see who Sanctuary’s true savior is for that season.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch explains why they won’t ban Sweet Anita despite tics breaking TOS

Twitch has explained why they haven’t banned streaming star Sweet Anita from their site. While Anita’s forced “racial and phobic slurs” officially go against the platform’s terms and conditions, Twitch want to create a “welcoming environment” for disabled users. Gaming sensation Sweet Anita is known for her transparency. From advocating...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Asmongold lost for words over FFXIV Dark Knight quest line

Video games can throw a curveball any minute when playing them for the first time. This case of Asmongold playing Final Fantasy XIV Online definitely took a turn he did not expect. Twitch streamer Asmongold is known for primarily playing World Of Warcraft, but recently has decided to take some...

Comments / 2

Community Policy