Lilliwaup, WA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lilliwaup

Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 4 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lilliwaup companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lilliwaup:


1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Silverdale, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $4,290 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Silverdale, WA

💰 $4,290 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN CVOR for a travel nursing job in Silverdale, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVOR * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/29/2021

3. Technical Talent Acquisition Specialist

🏛️ Mathematica

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Position Description*: Mathematica applies expertise at the intersection of data, methods, policy, and practice to improve well-being around the world. We collaborate closely with public- and private ...

4. Residential In-Home Sales Professional

🏛️ Air Flo Heating Co.

📍 Gig Harbor, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Air Flo Heating Co. has been serving the Kitsap and Olympic Peninsula since 1974. We are currently looking for an In-Home Sales Professional to join our team. You will work primarily from the Gig ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Belfair, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Senior Sales Rep

🏛️ GoWireless

📍 Bremerton, WA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VERIZON AUTHORIZED RETAILER - GOWIRELESS Wage Range: $50,000 - $75,000 (Wage Range is based on annual income of our average to higher producing sales reps in this location) "Up to $1,000 in signing ...

7. CDL Driver/Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Peninsula Services

📍 Bremerton, WA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PENINSULA SERVICES IS HIRING NOW FOR CDL DRIVER / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE for ALL SHRED Document Destruction People with disabilities and protected veterans are strongly encouraged to apply ...

8. Medical Assistant, Licensed MA-C - Gastroenterology Ballard

🏛️ Providence St. Joseph's Health

📍 Manchester, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Swedish Medical Group is looking for a Medical Assistant (1.0 FTE,Day Shift) to work in Gastroenterology Clinic at Swedish Medical Group in Seattle, WA. Swedish Medical Group now offers ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport - Bulk Tanker

📍 Silverdale, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Bulk Transport Tanker Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available

10. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 Brinnon, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup, WA
With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

