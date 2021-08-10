Cancel
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Leopold News Watch
Leopold News Watch
(Leopold, MO) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Customer Service Representative "100% Remote & Work from Home"

🏛️ Umbertone & Associates

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is looking for a Virtual Service Representatives who are looking for an opportunity to help our members protect their families. We work closely with union members such as; Teachers ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Insurance Agent - WORK FROM HOME & BE YOUR OWN BOSS - FREE TRAINING

🏛️ Family First Life - Cascades

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of watching people work half as hard as you and them making more money than you? Are you being trained by someone who hasn't sold anything in 5-10 years? Are you being told that the ...

ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

