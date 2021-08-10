Work remotely in Athens — these positions are open now

(Athens, GA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Seasonal Consumer Affairs Agent - Remote

🏛️ Carter's, Inc.

📍 Braselton, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carter's, OshKosh, and Skip Hop stores are conducting interviews virtually and in-person. Interviews may take place via video and candidates will be notified of this when scheduling interviews. Job ...