Chicago, IL

Work remotely in Chicago — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 4 days ago

(Chicago, IL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRDoDN00

1. Sales Specialist-Remote

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assisted living facility seeking a remote Sales Specialist- 90% travel required This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mandy Morylak Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service/Call Center Rep

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Elk Grove Village, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking experienced Customer Service/Call Center Reps for our client in Schaumburg, IL. Some shifts can be remote! Interested candidates can reply to this ad, or send their updated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ ChaseSource, LP

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Customer Service | This Customer Service Associate provides assistance to incoming callers. Must live in the State of Illinois. Remote/Virtual (comfort of your own home) Work Tuesday - Friday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. French-Speaking Customer Service Agent

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Client in Niles is currently looking for a REMOTE French-speaking Customer Service Agent . Compensation starts at $19.00/hr and would be working Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:30pm with no weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Hammond, IN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Hammond, IN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Chicago, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
220
Followers
376
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

