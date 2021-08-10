Cancel
Burlington, IA

Hiring now! Jobs in Burlington with an immediate start

Posted by 
Burlington Voice
 4 days ago

(Burlington, IA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Burlington are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Security Officer - 2nd & 3rd Shifts

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Burlington, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Weekend Security Officer - 3rd Shift

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Keokuk, IA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekend Security Officer - Overnight Shifts *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Burlington, IA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shipping/Machine Op/Assembler

🏛️ WorkSource Staffing

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Burlington, Iowa manufacturer of steel tube parts and fittings for the construction, agricultural, and automotive OEMs is seeking candidates to fill immediate opening on 3rd shift for a machine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

