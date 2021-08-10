Hiring now! Jobs in Burlington with an immediate start
(Burlington, IA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Burlington are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Security Officer - 2nd & 3rd Shifts
🏛️ Securitas Security Services
📍 Burlington, IA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Entry Level Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...
2. Weekend Security Officer - 3rd Shift
🏛️ Securitas Security Services
📍 Keokuk, IA
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Weekend Security Officer - Overnight Shifts *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...
3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Burlington, IA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
4. Shipping/Machine Op/Assembler
🏛️ WorkSource Staffing
📍 West Burlington, IA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
West Burlington, Iowa manufacturer of steel tube parts and fittings for the construction, agricultural, and automotive OEMs is seeking candidates to fill immediate opening on 3rd shift for a machine ...
