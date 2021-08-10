Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oskaloosa companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oskaloosa:

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Oskaloosa, IA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Sales Representative - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Webster, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

3. Early Morning Mixer

🏛️ Jaarsma Bakery

📍 Pella, IA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy the early morning? We do! We are looking for someone to join our early morning team. We start at 1 AM, Monday through Saturday. Your job would include mixing, baking, frying, and bench work ...

4. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Oskaloosa, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

5. Production Assistant

🏛️ Jaarsma Bakery

📍 Pella, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Monday - Saturday 4 AM - 12 PM Position includes baking, mixing, frying, and bench work. We are happy to train you! We are looking for someone who is a self-starter, a quick learner, fast paced, and ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Oskaloosa, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Oskaloosa, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

8. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($1450/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

9. Transport Driver Ottumwa Iowa Keurig Dr Pepper Your Boss Is Going to Miss You Keurig Dr Pepper i...

🏛️ Keurig Dr Pepper

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Transport Driver Ottumwa Iowa Keurig Dr Pepper - Keurig Dr Pepper Transport Driver Ottumwa Iowa - Keurig Dr PepperJob Overview Truck Driver Home Daily - Ottumwa, IA About the Role Transport Shuttle ...

10. Immediately Hiring Production Workers!!

🏛️ Volt

📍 Pella, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Volt Workforce Solutions has partnered with one the world's leading global manufacturers to fill several Production Worker positions in Knoxville, IA paying $16.50-$17.90/hour. If you're a motivated ...