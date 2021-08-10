Get hired! Job openings in and around Hailey

(HAILEY, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hailey companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hailey:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $4,234 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $4,234 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ketchum, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Housekeeper

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join Our Growing Team! Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full ...

4. Court Reporter - Blaine County

🏛️ Idaho Division of Human Resources

📍 Hailey, ID

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Court Reporter - Blaine County Print ( Court Reporter - Blaine County Salary $27.66 - $31.81 Hourly Location Hailey, ID Job Type Full Time Department Idaho Supreme Court Job Number NONCLS - 922 ...

5. Top-notch reporter in mountain paradise

🏛️ Idaho Mountain Express

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Idaho Mountain Express, the state's largest non-daily newspaper, is seeking a general assignment news reporter. This is a great community-journalism job in the beautiful resort community of Sun ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3170.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $3,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ketchum, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3170 ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ketchum, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Hailey, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...