Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hailey, ID

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hailey

Posted by 
Hailey Times
Hailey Times
 4 days ago

(HAILEY, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hailey companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hailey:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNRDfGq00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $4,234 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $4,234 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ketchum, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Housekeeper

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join Our Growing Team! Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Court Reporter - Blaine County

🏛️ Idaho Division of Human Resources

📍 Hailey, ID

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Court Reporter - Blaine County Print ( Court Reporter - Blaine County Salary $27.66 - $31.81 Hourly Location Hailey, ID Job Type Full Time Department Idaho Supreme Court Job Number NONCLS - 922 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Top-notch reporter in mountain paradise

🏛️ Idaho Mountain Express

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Idaho Mountain Express, the state's largest non-daily newspaper, is seeking a general assignment news reporter. This is a great community-journalism job in the beautiful resort community of Sun ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3170.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $3,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ketchum, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3170 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ketchum, ID

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ketchum, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Hailey, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Sun Valley, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hailey Times

Hailey Times

Hailey, ID
10
Followers
132
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
County
Blaine County, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Economy#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#Drivers Earn#Sun#Trs Healthcare#Drivers Avg#Life Insurance#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy