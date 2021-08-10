Get hired! Job openings in and around Coleville

(COLEVILLE, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Coleville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coleville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1802 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $1,802 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gardnerville, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Chief Deputy Auditor/Controller

🏛️ Alpine County

📍 Markleeville, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The County of Alpine Announces An Employment Opportunity for Chief Deputy Auditor/Controller. Department of Finance. Salary Range 43: ($22.83-$27.75) per hour. Final Filing Date: Open until filled

5. Echo Technician

🏛️ Medipro Medical Staffing

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gardnerville, NV 89410 Specialty: Echo Tech Shift: Day (8 Hours) 8:00 16:30 Start Date: ASAP Job Duration: 13 weeks Pay Rate: $55.00/hour Description: 5x8s -M-F 8-430 (flex earlier as needed). US is ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...