Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lawson require no experience

(Lawson, AR) These companies are hiring Lawson residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. MANAGEMENT TRAINEE

🏛️ Arkansas Elite 4Force

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MANAGEMNET TRAINEE * Management position in the * (give area) area can be * Yours after 6 months of specialized * Training: $60k 1st year potential. * Field trained by an experienced team. * Must be ...

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 El Dorado, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...