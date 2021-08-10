Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Healy, AK

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Healy

Posted by 
Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HEALY, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Healy.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Healy:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNRDIAF00

1. Apply today for School Bus Driver First Student on Nebula Jobs

🏛️ First Student

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. First Student is looking for School Bus Driver First Student

🏛️ First Student

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. School Bus Driver First Student

🏛️ Nebula Jobs

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Time To Re Build with School Bus Driver First Student at First Student Now Hiring

🏛️ First Student

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. School Bus Driver First Student Your Boss Is Going to Miss You First Student is hiring

🏛️ First Student

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. School Bus Driver First Student at First Student Just Posted Today

🏛️ First Student

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. School Bus Driver First Student in Healy Just Posted Today

🏛️ First Student

📍 Healy, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Healy, Alaska At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
4
Followers
166
Post
187
Views
ABOUT

With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#First Student#School Bus Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy