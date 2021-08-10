Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Montague require no experience
(Montague, MA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Montague companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 West Springfield, MA
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...
2. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Uxbridge, MA
🏛️ TransForce
📍 Springfield, MA
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Description TransForce is seeking full time Class A Drivers inUxbridge, MA * $24.00 per hour plus benefits and home daily * Overtime after 40 hours * AM/PM Shift available * NEW GRADS WELCOME ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 New Salem, MA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Amherst, MA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Greenfield, MA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
6. Movers & Team Leaders (Drivers)
🏛️ Five College Movers
📍 Amherst, MA
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Five College Movers is hiring (PT and FT) hardworking individuals to join our team of movers. No experience is needed, a positive attitude is a requirement. Text "WORKOUT" to 474747 to apply Drivers ...
7. Deli Clerk - Hiring Bonus!
🏛️ FRANKLIN COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE INC
📍 Greenfield, MA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Green Fields Market - Greenfield, MA Position Type Seasonal Salary Range $13.00 - $13.00 Hourly Description JOB SUMMARY: To prepare sandwiches to order, serve ...
