Will Utah Have To Deal With Thick Smoke More Often?
If current trends continue, such as the drought and warm temperatures, Utah researchers say the state will likely have to get used to dealing with thick smoke more often. Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City Monica Traphagan says the smoke of the last several days is the worst she’s ever seen in her 16-year career. She says we are likely to experience similar conditions more often, especially if the drought and high temperature trends continue.www.upr.org
