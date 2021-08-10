Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Grand Junction require no experience

(Grand Junction, CO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Grand Junction companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. Management Trainee - Non Exempt-DIV

🏛️ Consolidated Electrical Distributors

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Job title: Management Trainee - Non Exempt-DIV Job ID: 202126850001 Department: Grand Junction - CED Greentech Location: CO-Grand Junction Description Summary: We are actively seeking ...

6. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market

🏛️ Horace Mann

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are driven by a noble mission: We are motivated by the fact that educators take care of our children's future, and we believe they deserve someone to look after theirs. We are passionate about ...

7. FREE HOUSING IN STEAMBOAT | Behavioral Health Technician - PRN/PT

🏛️ Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated individual to join our company as a part-time Behavioral Health Technician. This entry-level position carries very competitive pay, flexible hours, and numerous ...

8. Customer Service Sales Representative - Mesa County

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Farmers Insurance District Office in Mesa County and have numerous positions currently available! We are looking to hire the right individuals to join our outstanding Sales Teams at an entry ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

10. Billing Clerk

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An exciting firm is looking for a Billing Clerk whose interest is piqued by finance. In this position, the Billing Clerk is responsible for reviewing bills and performing data entry into spreadsheets ...