Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Grand Junction require no experience

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 4 days ago

(Grand Junction, CO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Grand Junction companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bNRD9Ix00

1. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Management Trainee - Non Exempt-DIV

🏛️ Consolidated Electrical Distributors

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Job title: Management Trainee - Non Exempt-DIV Job ID: 202126850001 Department: Grand Junction - CED Greentech Location: CO-Grand Junction Description Summary: We are actively seeking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market

🏛️ Horace Mann

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are driven by a noble mission: We are motivated by the fact that educators take care of our children's future, and we believe they deserve someone to look after theirs. We are passionate about ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. FREE HOUSING IN STEAMBOAT | Behavioral Health Technician - PRN/PT

🏛️ Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated individual to join our company as a part-time Behavioral Health Technician. This entry-level position carries very competitive pay, flexible hours, and numerous ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Sales Representative - Mesa County

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Farmers Insurance District Office in Mesa County and have numerous positions currently available! We are looking to hire the right individuals to join our outstanding Sales Teams at an entry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Billing Clerk

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An exciting firm is looking for a Billing Clerk whose interest is piqued by finance. In this position, the Billing Clerk is responsible for reviewing bills and performing data entry into spreadsheets ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
82
Followers
155
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Job Title#Life Insurance#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Otr#The Billing Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy