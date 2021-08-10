Job alert: These Fairplay jobs are accepting applications

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Companies in Fairplay are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairplay:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Fairplay, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ High Mountain Pies

📍 Leadville, CO

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take the reins of an established (17 years) and well regarded, busy independent restaurant. Work with the ownership team to continue to provide great food and awesome service. High Mountain Pies was ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,759 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $2,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Frisco, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

4. Regional Sales Professional (Work Remotely)

🏛️ Mitchell Agency

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is your opportunity to finally be compensated what you are worth. This is not for a candidate seeking a job. It is for a professional who is under appreciated, overworked and has so much more to ...

5. Appliance Repair Technician

🏛️ Puls

📍 Bailey, CO

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

6. Warehouse Worker Package Handler Package Delivery Driver Automotive Mechanic

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Worker Package Handler Package Delivery Driver Automotive Mechanic - UPS UPS Now Hiring! Multiple Positions - UPS At UPS, we love logistics. But what's it really all about? Every day, we ...

7. Medical Assistant Certified

🏛️ TotalMed Professional

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $28-$31/hr Based on Experience Shift: 8am - 5pm Monday through Friday This is a Contract position with the possibility of being hired on at contracts end. Will consider a LPN/LVN ...

8. Retail and Rental Store Manager

🏛️ Breckenridge Ski & Sport

📍 Breckenridge, CO

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Retail and Rental Store Manager Location: Breckenridge, CO Schedule: Full Time Pay Rate: Salary Range DOE $42,000 - $52,000 Breckenridge Ski & Sport was born of a passion for Colorado and ...

9. Assistant Operations Manager

🏛️ Peak 1 Express

📍 Breckenridge, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Assistant Operations Manager Location: Breckenridge, CO Schedule: Full-time, Seasonal with potential for year-round Compensation: $38,000 - $42,000 DOE Perks: * Competitive Pay * $300 ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fairplay, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...