Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairplay, CO

Job alert: These Fairplay jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 4 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Companies in Fairplay are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairplay:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRD5m300

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Fairplay, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ High Mountain Pies

📍 Leadville, CO

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take the reins of an established (17 years) and well regarded, busy independent restaurant. Work with the ownership team to continue to provide great food and awesome service. High Mountain Pies was ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,759 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $2,759 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Frisco, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Regional Sales Professional (Work Remotely)

🏛️ Mitchell Agency

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is your opportunity to finally be compensated what you are worth. This is not for a candidate seeking a job. It is for a professional who is under appreciated, overworked and has so much more to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Appliance Repair Technician

🏛️ Puls

📍 Bailey, CO

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse Worker Package Handler Package Delivery Driver Automotive Mechanic

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Worker Package Handler Package Delivery Driver Automotive Mechanic - UPS UPS Now Hiring! Multiple Positions - UPS At UPS, we love logistics. But what's it really all about? Every day, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Medical Assistant Certified

🏛️ TotalMed Professional

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $28-$31/hr Based on Experience Shift: 8am - 5pm Monday through Friday This is a Contract position with the possibility of being hired on at contracts end. Will consider a LPN/LVN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail and Rental Store Manager

🏛️ Breckenridge Ski & Sport

📍 Breckenridge, CO

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Retail and Rental Store Manager Location: Breckenridge, CO Schedule: Full Time Pay Rate: Salary Range DOE $42,000 - $52,000 Breckenridge Ski & Sport was born of a passion for Colorado and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Assistant Operations Manager

🏛️ Peak 1 Express

📍 Breckenridge, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Assistant Operations Manager Location: Breckenridge, CO Schedule: Full-time, Seasonal with potential for year-round Compensation: $38,000 - $42,000 DOE Perks: * Competitive Pay * $300 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fairplay, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay, CO
12
Followers
190
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Leadville, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#High Mountain Pies#Vivian#Mitchell Agency#Appliance Repair#Appliance Technicians#Experience Shift#Lpn Lvn#Rental Store#Drivers Earn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy